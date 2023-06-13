Vinicius Jr. will wear the number 7 shirt for Real Madrid next season.

Vinicius Jr. had a breakout season in 2022-23, scoring 23 goals.

Vinicius Jr. is a promising young player who has been in good form.

Following the departure of winger Eden Hazard, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid will don Cristiano Ronaldo's famous number 7 jersey in the upcoming campaign, the team announced on Monday.

3 Vinicius Jr. is a promising young player who has been in good form. 3 Vinicius Jr. will wear the number 7 shirt for Real Madrid next season. 3 Vinicius Jr. had a breakout season in 2022-23, scoring 23 goals.

The 22-year-old football sensation is now listed as Madrid's number 7 in the first-team squad section of the club's website, which is situated in Madrid.

After Marco Asensio left the team, fellow Brazilian Rodrygo Goes will now wear the number 11 shirt.

Vinincus wore shirt number 20 last season, while Rodrygo wore shirt number 21.

The major players of the first team are both players, who combined for 19 La Liga goals and 12 Champions League goals in the most recent season.

From the time he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2019 until his departure this month, Hazard wore Madrid's number 7 shirt. After four dismal years in Spain, he canceled his contract a year earlier.

Five-time Awarded the Ballon d'Or Between 2009 and 2018, Ronaldo spent eight seasons donning the number 7 shirt. He set an all-time scoring record for Madrid with 450 goals and four Champions League victories.

Amancio Amaro, who served as Madrid's honorary president until his passing in February, Raul Gonzalez, who currently oversees the club's reserve squad, Emilio Butragueo, Juan 'Juanito' Gomez, and others have all donned the jersey in the past.