American Sprinter Tori Bowie Died From Complications In Childbirth

Tori Bowie died in childbirth at the age of 32.

Bowie was a two-time Olympic medalist.

Bowie was a former world champion.

According to her agent, American sprinter Tori Bowie passed away due to problems during childbirth.

Bowie, who also won silver and bronze in the 100-meter and 200-meter events at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, passed away in her Florida home in May at the age of 32.

According to her representative Kimberly Holland, the speculation surrounding Bowie's passing had been 'very hurtful.'

'So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies,' said Holland.

An autopsy report, the former world champion in the 100-meter race Bowie's death was 'natural.'

According to the article, she was reportedly eight months pregnant and in the middle of giving birth when she passed away.

It raised potential issues. Bowie had listed respiratory discomfort and eclampsia, which is a condition in which a pregnant woman experiences seizures or convulsions.

In 2014, Bowie switched from the long jump to the track and immediately made an impression, breaking the world record for the quickest woman.

Since Carmelita Jeter in 2011, she was the only American woman to have captured an Olympic or world 100m title.