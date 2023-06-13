Netflix In Discussions To Webcast Celebrity Golf Tournament

Netflix is in talks to live stream a celebrity golf event featuring professional golfers

The event is expected to take place in the fall.

Netflix has been looking into investing in live sports broadcasting.

The New York-based magazine reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation, that Netflix is in discussions to webcast a celebrity golf event that will feature professional players and Formula One drivers.

Celebrities from 'Full Swing,' a documentary about professional golfers in 2022, and 'Drive to Survive,' a docuseries about Formula One auto racing, will attend the competition, according to the source. If the deal is successful, this would be the first sporting event that Netflix would live stream.

The event is expected to take place this fall, and discussions about it are just beginning, according to New York's local magazine.

In the early stages of testing live broadcasts, Netflix has been looking into investing in live sports broadcasting; their first live event was a Chris Rock comedy spectacular on March 4.

competing streaming platforms Live professional sporting events are now available on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video thanks to the acquisition of the Thursday night NFL games and major league soccer matches, respectively.

Live sports are being considered by streaming platforms as a way to increase their market share in a crowded space.