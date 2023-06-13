Pakistani Team Embarks On Journey To Germany For Special Olympic World Games

World Games will take place in Berlin

Pakistani team departed for Germany

The Pakistani team representing their country in the Special Olympic World Games has embarked on their journey to Germany via a private airline from Doha.

The World Games will take place in Berlin, the capital of Germany, from June 17 to 25.

The event will witness the participation of 7,000 athletes from 190 countries, including unified partners, who will compete in 36 different sports.

The Pakistani athletes will take part in 11 sports, namely athletics, badminton, basketball, bocce, cycling, futsal, hockey, powerlifting, swimming, tennis, and table tennis.

Several special athletes expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to giving their best for Pakistan in the upcoming mega event.

Special Athlete Abdul Haq says that 'representing Pakistan is an honour for us'. While athlete Simran says that 'we are carrying the spirit of victory' for Pakistan.

“We are very enthusiastic and devoted to the national spirit for the mega event and will give a good result to the nation, Insha Allah,” Special athlete Furqan Mahmood says.

“Participating in the mega event will enhance our game and enhance our experience,” says athlete Sadia Junaid.

Coach Mohammad Bangash also appreciated the players and said 'we have players full of talent' and they are eager to learn.

“Pakistani players are very talented and eager to learn. The players have trained hard for the championship,” he said.

As the Pakistani team departed for Germany, Ronak Lakhani, the leader of the delegation, also took the opportunity to speak to the media.

“Our athletes have prepared hard for the World Games. Special athletes will try hard to reach the victory stand by showing their hundred per cent performance,” Lakhani said.

“The world's best teams are participating in the World Games, but we are also well prepared. Hopefully the young players will use all their skills to win medals for the country,” he concluded.