PSG Open To Offers For Kylian Mbappe Amid Contract Renewal Impasse

Mbappe had previously renewed his contract with PSG in 2022

He officially communicated this decision to the club through a letter

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has made the decision to entertain offers for their star player Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old forward recently informed the club that he will not be extending his contract, which is set to expire next year.

Mbappe had previously renewed his contract with PSG in 2022, signing a two-year deal with an option to extend until 2025. However, he has decided not to exercise this option and will therefore be available for transfer.

According to reputable journalist Julien Laurens, PSG is open to listening to offers for a transfer fee in the region of €150 million.

In an official statement, Mbappe clarified that he has not personally requested the club to sell him, but he did confirm his decision not to extend his contract for another year.

'Kylian Mbappe has NOT demanded that the club sells him this summer, and has only confirmed to the club that he will NOT trigger a contract extension,' an official statement by Mbappe’s entourage.

'The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I already told them.'

According to sources, Kylian Mbappe has expressed his desire to only sign with Real Madrid, and PSG, who previously blocked his move to the Spanish capital in 2021, will not hinder his transfer this time.

In the previous summer, Real Madrid made a €200 million bid for Mbappe, but PSG rejected it, considering him 'untouchable.'

Recent reports from L'Equipe indicate that Mbappe has chosen not to utilize the one-year contract extension option in his current PSG contract, which is set to expire in June of next year.

He officially communicated this decision to the club through a letter, potentially forcing PSG to sell him during this summer transfer window to avoid losing him for free next year.

If Mbappe decides to stay at PSG for the remaining year of his contract, he will be free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with any club starting from January.

Real Madrid has already made announcements regarding the signings of Fran Garcia and Brahim Diaz, while the signing of Jude Bellingham is expected to be announced imminently.



