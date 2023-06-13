language: English
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 13 Jun , 2023 12:41 PM

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.
  • It comes with a 5000 mAh battery with supports fast charging at 67 W.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available soon on the market with impressive features.

The smartphone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (6 nm) chip. The device has a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 619.

The phone has several variants of 8 GB of RAM or 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM or 256 GB of built-in storage, and the phone's OxygenOS 13 operating system is based on Android 13.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 108 MP triple rear camera setup and a 16 MP selfie camera. The gadget will be available in pastel lime and chromatic grey colour options.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 67 W.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in Pakistan is expected to start from 79,999/-

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications

General

Brand

OnePlus

Model

Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Form factor

Touchscreen

Battery capacity (mAh)

5000

Fast charging

Super VOOC

Colours

Charcoal grey, Pastel lime

Display

Refresh Rate

120 Hz

Resolution Standard

FHD+

Screen size (inches)

6.72

Touchscreen

Yes

Resolution

1800x2400 pixels

Aspect ratio

20:9

Pixels per inch (PPI)

402

Hardware

Processor

octa-core

Processor make

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM

8GB

Internal storage

128GB, 256GB

Expandable storage

Yes

Expandable storage type

microSD

Camera

Rear camera

108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel

No. of Rear Cameras

3

Rear autofocus

Yes

Rear flash

Yes

Front camera

16-megapixel

No. of Front Cameras

1

Software

Operating system

Android 13

Skin

OxygenOS 13

Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wi-Fi standards supported

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes, v 5.20

USB Type-C

Yes

Headphones

3.5mm

Number of SIMs

2

SIM Type

Nano-SIM

3G

Yes

4G/ LTE

Yes

5G

Yes

Sensors

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

No

Compass/ Magnetometer

Yes

Proximity sensor

Yes

Accelerometer

Yes

Ambient light sensor

Yes

Gyroscope

Yes

