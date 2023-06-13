OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available soon on the market with impressive features.

The smartphone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (6 nm) chip. The device has a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 619.

The phone has several variants of 8 GB of RAM or 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM or 256 GB of built-in storage, and the phone's OxygenOS 13 operating system is based on Android 13.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 108 MP triple rear camera setup and a 16 MP selfie camera. The gadget will be available in pastel lime and chromatic grey colour options.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 67 W.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in Pakistan is expected to start from 79,999/-

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications

General

Brand OnePlus Model Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Form factor Touchscreen Battery capacity (mAh) 5000 Fast charging Super VOOC Colours Charcoal grey, Pastel lime

Display

Refresh Rate 120 Hz Resolution Standard FHD+ Screen size (inches) 6.72 Touchscreen Yes Resolution 1800x2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 Pixels per inch (PPI) 402

Hardware

Processor octa-core Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM 8GB Internal storage 128GB, 256GB Expandable storage Yes Expandable storage type microSD

Camera

Rear camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel No. of Rear Cameras 3 Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Yes Front camera 16-megapixel No. of Front Cameras 1

Software

Operating system Android 13 Skin OxygenOS 13

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 5.20 USB Type-C Yes Headphones 3.5mm Number of SIMs 2 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes 5G Yes GSM/CDMA GSM



Sensors