OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.
- It comes with a 5000 mAh battery with supports fast charging at 67 W.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available soon on the market with impressive features.
The smartphone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (6 nm) chip. The device has a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 619.
The phone has several variants of 8 GB of RAM or 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM or 256 GB of built-in storage, and the phone's OxygenOS 13 operating system is based on Android 13.
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 108 MP triple rear camera setup and a 16 MP selfie camera. The gadget will be available in pastel lime and chromatic grey colour options.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 67 W.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in Pakistan
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in Pakistan is expected to start from 79,999/-
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications
General
|
Brand
|
OnePlus
|
Model
|
Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
|
Form factor
|
Touchscreen
|
Battery capacity (mAh)
|
5000
|
Fast charging
|
Super VOOC
|
Colours
|
Charcoal grey, Pastel lime
Display
|
Refresh Rate
|
120 Hz
|
Resolution Standard
|
FHD+
|
Screen size (inches)
|
6.72
|
Touchscreen
|
Yes
|
Resolution
|
1800x2400 pixels
|
Aspect ratio
|
20:9
|
Pixels per inch (PPI)
|
402
Hardware
|
Processor
|
octa-core
|
Processor make
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|
RAM
|
8GB
|
Internal storage
|
128GB, 256GB
|
Expandable storage
|
Yes
|
Expandable storage type
|
microSD
Camera
|
Rear camera
|
108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
|
No. of Rear Cameras
|
3
|
Rear autofocus
|
Yes
|
Rear flash
|
Yes
|
Front camera
|
16-megapixel
|
No. of Front Cameras
|
1
Software
|
Operating system
|
Android 13
|
Skin
|
OxygenOS 13
Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi
|
Yes
|
Wi-Fi standards supported
|
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|
GPS
|
Yes
|
Bluetooth
|
Yes, v 5.20
|
USB Type-C
|
Yes
|
Headphones
|
3.5mm
|
Number of SIMs
|
2
|
SIM Type
|
Nano-SIM
|
GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|
3G
|
Yes
|
4G/ LTE
|
Yes
|
5G
|
Yes
|
GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
Sensors
|
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
|
No
|
Compass/ Magnetometer
|
Yes
|
Proximity sensor
|
Yes
|
Accelerometer
|
Yes
|
Ambient light sensor
|
Yes
|
Gyroscope
|
Yes
