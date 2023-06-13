Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Features

Oppo A54 has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The smartphone has a 2.35 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

The Oppo A54 is now available on the market at a reasonable price. The device has great features and specs.

It comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Oppo A54 has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 2.35 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone includes 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 256 GB.

The smartphone features a three-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging capability.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo A54 specifications