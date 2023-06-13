language: English
Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Features

Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Features

13 Jun , 2023

Oppo A54 Price In Pakistan & Features
  • Oppo A54 has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
  • The smartphone has a 2.35 GHz octa-core processor.
  • It comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

The Oppo A54 is now available on the market at a reasonable price. The device has great features and specs.

It comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Oppo A54 has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 2.35 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone includes 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 256 GB.

The smartphone features a three-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging capability.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo A54 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 7.2
Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06', HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 18W

