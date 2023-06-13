Realme GT 3 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Realme GT3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display.

The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back.

Realme will introduce the new GT3 series of smartphones, which will be available in markets soon.

The smartphone has a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with HD+ resolutions of 1240 x 2772 pixels.

The Realme GT 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3.19 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, and the operating system is Android 13.

In addition, there is 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage, and the device will include a memory card port for expansion. The smartphone has a 4600 mAh battery.

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Realme GT 3 specifications