language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Realme GT 3 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Realme GT 3 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 13 Jun , 2023 11:32 AM

Open In App
Realme GT 3 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • Realme GT3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display.
  • The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
  • The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back.

Realme will introduce the new GT3 series of smartphones, which will be available in markets soon.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back. 3

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back.

Realme GT3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. 3

Realme GT3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display.

The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. 3

The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The smartphone has a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with HD+ resolutions of 1240 x 2772 pixels.

The Realme GT 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3.19 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, and the operating system is Android 13.

In addition, there is 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage, and the device will include a memory card port for expansion. The smartphone has a 4600 mAh battery.

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan

Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Realme GT 3 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
UI Realme UI 3.0
Dimensions 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight 199 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Purple, Black, White
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm)
GPU Adreno 730
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size 6.74 Inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 Pixels (~451 PPI)
Extra Features 144Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/3.3, 20mm (microscope), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.09', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes +GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSSGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra  Illuminated RGB (on the back), NFC (dual side), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-PoNon removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast battery 240W wired, 1-50% in 4 min, 1-100% in 10 min (advertised)

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,295,157[+0*]

DEATHS

6,890,597[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,095[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story