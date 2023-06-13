language: English
Samsung Galaxy A71 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Web Desk 13 Jun , 2023 11:10 AM

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price In Pakistan & Detailed
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus touchscreen.
  • The phone comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The device has a 4500 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is now available for purchase on the market with amazing features. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device's operating system is Android 13. The Galaxy A71 has 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a quad-camera setup on the rear, where the primary camera is 64 MP and the selfie camera is 32 MP. Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, LED flash, panorama, HDR, and 4K video recording.

It comes in four awesome colours, including Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Pink. The gadget’s non-removable battery is 4500 mAh with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS
UI OneUI 2.0
Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm
Weight 179 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
GPU Adreno 618
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7', PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps)
Front 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery charging 25W

