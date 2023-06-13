Samsung Galaxy A71 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

- Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus touchscreen.
- The phone comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
- The device has a 4500 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 is now available for purchase on the market with amazing features. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
The device's operating system is Android 13. The Galaxy A71 has 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a quad-camera setup on the rear, where the primary camera is 64 MP and the selfie camera is 32 MP. Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, LED flash, panorama, HDR, and 4K video recording.
It comes in four awesome colours, including Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Pink. The gadget’s non-removable battery is 4500 mAh with 25 W of fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.
Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7', PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 25W
