Samsung Galaxy A71 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus touchscreen.

The phone comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 4500 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is now available for purchase on the market with amazing features. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

3 The device has a 4500 mAh battery. 3 Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus touchscreen. 3 The phone comes with a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device's operating system is Android 13. The Galaxy A71 has 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a quad-camera setup on the rear, where the primary camera is 64 MP and the selfie camera is 32 MP. Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, LED flash, panorama, HDR, and 4K video recording.

It comes in four awesome colours, including Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Pink. The gadget’s non-removable battery is 4500 mAh with 25 W of fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications