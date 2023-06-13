Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a Exynos 2200 chipset.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear.

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S23 series, including a new FE variant, which will be the entry-level model featuring advanced features and specifications.

The gadget has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with HD+ resolutions of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with an Exynos 2200 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Samsung Xclipse 920.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, including the main camera of the phone, which is 64 MP, and the front camera, which is 32 MP, to take selfies and video recordings.

In addition, there is 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S23 FE is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 204,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications