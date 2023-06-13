language: English
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a Exynos 2200 chipset.
  • The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
  • The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear.

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S23 series, including a new FE variant, which will be the entry-level model featuring advanced features and specifications.

The gadget has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with HD+ resolutions of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with an Exynos 2200 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Samsung Xclipse 920.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, including the main camera of the phone, which is 64 MP, and the front camera, which is 32 MP, to take selfies and video recordings.

In addition, there is 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S23 FE is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 204,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6
Processor CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Exynos 2200
GPU Samsung Xclipse 920
Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.1 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery charging

