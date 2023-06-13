Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Feature Large Outer Screen With Optimized Google Apps Support

Samsung to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Korea, expected on July 26.

Samsung is set to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 at a special event in Korea, most likely on July 26. The company has confirmed the location and timeframe, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming Flip 5 is expected to offer a significant improvement in terms of the outer screen size compared to its predecessor. Recent reports suggest that the larger screen will be put to good use with specially optimized Google apps.

Samsung has allegedly collaborated closely with Google to optimize popular apps like Maps, Messages, and YouTube for the outer screen.

This partnership means that users will be able to perform tasks such as texting, watching videos, and navigating without having to unfold the device.

This functionality surpasses that of its competitor, Oppo's Find N2 Flip, which still underutilizes its larger screen. Samsung aims to avoid this pitfall by preparing a range of specially optimized apps, including its own bundled keyboard, which can be used even when the device is folded.

While it remains to be seen if more third-party apps will support the Flip 5's outer screen, having popular Google apps optimized is a significant step forward.