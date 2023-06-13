Tecno Spark 10C Price In Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 10C is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery.

The Tecno Spark 10C is currently available on the market with impressive features.

3 The device has a 5000 mAh battery. 3 Tecno Spark 10C is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset. 3 It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The smartphone has a Unisoc T606 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.

It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera of the phone is 16 MP, and the front-facing camera is 8 MP.

The device's operating system is Android 12 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The Tecno Spark 10C is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan is Rs 45,999/-

Tecno Spark 10C specifications