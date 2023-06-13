YouTube Makes Money-Making Easier For Creators With Lowered Eligibility Requirements

YouTube Partner Program is expanding its eligibility criteria.

This change will allow a larger number of individuals to qualify for the program.

Creators can join the YPP once they reach 500 subscribers.

The YouTube Partner Program, which enables creators to monetize their content, is expanding its eligibility criteria. This change will allow a larger number of individuals to qualify for the program.

YouTube is expanding opportunities for creators to monetize their presence on the platform, even those with smaller followings. The company has announced a reduction in eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), along with the introduction of various monetization methods for smaller creators, such as paid chat, tipping, channel memberships, and shopping features.

3 Creators can join the YPP once they reach 500 subscribers. 3 YouTube Partner Program is expanding its eligibility criteria. 3 This change will allow a larger number of individuals to qualify for the program.

Under the revised policy, creators can join the YPP once they reach 500 subscribers, which is half the previous requirement. Additionally, the benchmarks for watch hours and Shorts views have also been adjusted. Creators will now need 3,000 valid watch hours or 3 million Shorts views, as opposed to the previous thresholds of 4,000 watch hours or 10 million Shorts views. Initially, these lower requirements will be implemented in the US, UK, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea.

However, it's important to note that smaller creators still need to grow their audience to generate ad revenue. The existing YPP requirements will continue to apply for revenue sharing. YouTube clarifies that creators who meet the higher requirements won't have to reapply to the program. YouTube has been using its ad revenue-sharing program as an incentive for creators to earn money, particularly in relation to the promotion of short-form content, as demonstrated by the introduction of an ad revenue-sharing program specifically for Shorts.

Similar to YouTube, other platforms like TikTok have also lowered the threshold for creators to access monetization features. For instance, TikTok recently announced that its video paywall feature called Series would be accessible to creators with over 10,000 followers, while users with 1,000 followers who met additional criteria could also apply to participate in the program. This feature allows creators to offer premium content that fans can pay to access.

In both cases, smaller creators are being given opportunities to generate income from their fans and followers who are willing to pay for exclusive content, and interactions, or provide financial support. Various monetization features such as tipping or paywalls are available on different creator platforms and generally require an audience that is willing to spend money.

Moreover, additional avenues for monetization are also becoming available to a broader range of creators. For instance, the shopping affiliate program, previously accessible only by invitation to select creators, is now open to participants in the YouTube Partner Program based in the US who have at least 20,000 subscribers.







