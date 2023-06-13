Read: Doctor's '6 Pills' Prescription For Stroke Prevention Goes Viral

Doctor advises a patient on lifestyle changes instead of prescribing a single pill.

The prescription highlights the importance of healthy habits.

The post was shared on Twitter.

We don't need to inform you that living a healthy lifestyle is the key to having a healthy body. Nowadays, the majority of people die as a result of unexpected heart attacks. And, of course, it's terrifying. A same scenario happened to a man who went to the doctor to get some medicine to prevent a stroke. The doctor's counsel for him, however, has gone viral online and demands your attention.

So Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, resorted to Twitter to post a prescription he prepared for a 35-year-old guy. The man requested that the doctor prescribe him aspirin to prevent a stroke. The man's father had lately suffered a paralytic attack and was worried about himself. So Dr Sudhir prescribed some 'pills' to him.

The very initial pill was a regular 7-8 hour sleep cycle. He also advised brisk walking or running, 9-10k steps per day, a balanced diet low in processed foods and carbs, stress reduction, abstaining from alcohol, and reducing working hours from 13-14 to 8-9 hours per day.

'A 35-yr-old consulted me today, as he wanted me to prescribe an aspirin pill to prevent stroke. His father, aged 60, had recently suffered from a stroke (paralysis), and he was concerned about his higher risk of getting a stroke in the future. Instead of one pill (aspirin), I prescribed '6 pills' (mentioned in the recommendations section of my prescription),' (given in the suggestions portion of my prescription).



