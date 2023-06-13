language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Surprising Encounter: Black Bear Swims Among Beachgoers In Florida

Surprising Encounter: Black Bear Swims Among Beachgoers In Florida

Web Desk 13 Jun , 2023 09:33 AM

Open In App
Surprising Encounter: Black Bear Swims Among Beachgoers In Florida
  • Black bear was spotted swimming alongside swimmers at a popular beach.
  • The bear eventually fled to safety.
  • The video was uploaded on Instagram.

On June 11, a black bear was sighted swimming alongside people on a popular beach in Destin, Florida. On a Sunday, people were out on the beach to enjoy the sun and swim in the surf when several swimmers observed a black bear swimming towards them. Jennifer Majors Smith, a musician, posted many videos of the unexpected encounter on Instagram. This was a completely unexpected sight for many who had flocked to the beach.

The video was uploaded on Instagram. 3

The video was uploaded on Instagram.

Black bear was spotted swimming alongside swimmers at a popular beach. 3

Black bear was spotted swimming alongside swimmers at a popular beach.

The bear eventually fled to safety. 3

The bear eventually fled to safety.

The films show a black bear swimming towards the shore from a distance. The video shows numerous people gathered close by observing the animal as it managed to swim close. The bear fled to safety after reaching the coast.

“Never have I everâ€ae.seen a black bear swim up out of the Gulf Coast and onto the beach,” Jennifer commented on Instagram when she posted the video.

People in the comments section found it hard to believe that something like this had actually occurred. The comments section is filled with shocked replies.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,295,157[+0*]

DEATHS

6,890,597[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,095[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story