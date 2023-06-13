Young Fan's Viral Imitation Of 'Besharam Rang' Dance Moves

The child accurately replicates the steps.

Users express delight and admiration for the child's adorable actions.

The clip was uploaded on Instagram.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was released months ago, but the buzz surrounding the film hasn't faded down. The passion for the song Besharam Rang, in particular, endures. A viral social media video shows a youngster imitating Deepika Padukone's moves from the song Besharam Rang. The video was posted on Patodi's Ayronic Life, an Instagram account. The video has received over 4 lakh views.

A tiny kid can be seen in the now-viral video viewing Besharam Rang's song video on TV. She attempts to mimic Deepika Padukone's moves from the video. Of course, she is not a professional dancer, but she knows what she is doing. Each stage is vividly remembered by the child.

The internet was smitten by the little girl's adorable actions. 'God bless her heart!' She remembers all of the steps, leg movements, and sequences! 'Definitely a rising star!' remarked one user.