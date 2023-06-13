UK-led defense alliance announces $116 million air defense package for Ukraine.

Joint Expeditionary Force, comprising multiple European countries, made the decision during a meeting.

Package includes radars, guns, and ammunition to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.

A defense alliance led by the United Kingdom and comprising several European countries has unveiled a $116 million air defense package for Ukraine. The decision was made by the defense ministers of the Joint Expeditionary Force, including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, during a meeting held on Tuesday.

'The equipment, worth 92 million pounds ($116 million), will be procured in the coming months through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to bolster Ukraine’s ability to protect its critical national infrastructure, civilian population, and front-line personnel,' the UK government said in a statement.

The recently announced air defense package for Ukraine will include radars to enhance protection against indiscriminate Russian attacks, as well as guns and a substantial quantity of ammunition. This was stated by the defense alliance led by the United Kingdom and consisting of several European countries. Additionally, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed a separate $325 million security assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday.





