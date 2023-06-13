14-year-old Becomes Youngest SpaceX Software Developer

14-year-old Kairan Quazi youngest graduate at Santa Clara University.

Quazi's exceptional IQ drives early achievements.

Quazi becomes youngest SpaceX software engineer.

Kairan Quazi, at the age of 14, has become the youngest graduate in Santa Clara University's 172-year history. With an exceptional IQ, he completed his bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering. Next month, he will begin working as the youngest software developer at SpaceX.

Quazi's intellectual abilities were recognized early on when he started speaking full sentences at the age of two. He rapidly progressed through classes and enrolled in an applied mathematics program at a community college by the age of 10. Eventually, he transferred to Santa Clara University, where he excelled academically and participated in various student organizations.

Sharing the news of his graduation and job at SpaceX on LinkedIn, Quazi expressed his excitement and praised the university's commitment to engineering with a mission. He also commended SpaceX for not relying on age as a measure of maturity and ability.

This remarkable achievement by Kairan Quazi serves as a testament to his exceptional intellect and determination to succeed in the field of technology at such a young age.