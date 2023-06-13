Alcohol Beverages As Supervillains

Play

AI artist creates captivating supervillain artwork from alcoholic drinks.

Social media users praise the accuracy and creativity of the images.

Viewers suggest more beverages for AI artist's captivating artwork.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized various aspects of our lives, including the creative realm. Artists are now using AI tools to produce captivating artwork, and one recent example has caught the attention of social media users. An AI artist employed the AI tool Midjourney to create stunning images depicting alcoholic beverages as supervillains.

The artwork showcases the unique characteristics of each beverage, portraying wine as regal and tequila as fiery. Beer is depicted as pure evil, while vodka exudes a cool and chilled demeanor. Bourbon takes on the form of a walking devil, while gin appears as a suited poisonous supervillain. Spirits are depicted as a dark, hooded figure, and champagne is transformed into a villainous entity. Finally, brandy is portrayed as a captivating woman with hidden supervillain powers.

Shared on Instagram by user @Planet.Ai, the post has gained significant attention, garnering thousands of likes and comments. Admirers praised the accuracy of the artwork and shared their own thoughts on the images. Some even suggested the names of other alcoholic beverages to be depicted in a similar fashion.

This captivating display of AI-generated artwork showcases the boundless creative possibilities that AI brings to the artistic world.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, “Sake was so majestic.. ooo what about fireball.”

Another user wrote, “Why was brandy the only black one.”

A third person wrote, “Rum should’ve been the villain version of Captain Jack Sparrow.”

A fourth user commented, “Cider is so cute he just loves his little apple.’

Another wrote, “Beer looks like a literal piss bottle.”



