Are You Sharp-witted Enough To Spot A Black Cat In The Darkness?

Get ready to put your puzzle-solving skills to the test with an intriguing video circulating on the internet.

Created by Instagram user @blackcatsmylove, this mind-bending clip presents a challenge: spot the elusive black cat.

With googly eyes placed on a black mat, viewers are left to decipher the feline's hidden location.

The suspense builds until the end when the cat blinks, revealing its true whereabouts.

Since its recent upload, the post has garnered an impressive six lakh likes and attracted numerous comments from intrigued users.

Join the fun and see if you can crack the mystery of the disappearing cat!

An individual wrote, 'Cats are endless entertainment.' A second added, 'It took me a while.' 'Perfect camouflage doesn't exist...' expressed a third. A fourth shared, 'I had a black cat and sometimes I talk to a black plastic bag thinking it was her in the corner.'