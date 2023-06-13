language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Astonishing Flying Saucer Captured On Film In Shenzhen, China

Astonishing Flying Saucer Captured On Film In Shenzhen, China

Web Desk 13 Jun , 2023 09:51 PM

Open In App
Astonishing Flying Saucer Captured On Film In Shenzhen, China
  • Shenzhen, China witnesses a test run of a man-made flying saucer called 'iUFO'.
  • It can fly for 15 minutes at a height of 650 feet.
  • The Harrier Jump Jet serves as a comparable VTOL example.

A man-made flying saucer recently underwent a test run in Shenzhen, China, sparking intrigue among UFO enthusiasts.

Developed by Shenzhen UFO Technology, the innovative craft, known as the 'iUFO,' features a central pilot compartment surrounded by 12 propellers.

Boasting a transparent dome for a 360-degree view, the iUFO can reach heights of 650 feet and sustain flight for 15 minutes.

The project, which took three years to complete, aims to cater to tourism and entertainment purposes.

The Harrier Jump Jet serves as a comparable VTOL example. 3

The Harrier Jump Jet serves as a comparable VTOL example.

Shenzhen, China witnesses a test run of a man-made flying saucer called 'iUFO'. 3

Shenzhen, China witnesses a test run of a man-made flying saucer called 'iUFO'.

It can fly for 15 minutes at a height of 650 feet. 3

It can fly for 15 minutes at a height of 650 feet.

Essentially an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the iUFO exemplifies the advancements in electric propulsion and the demand for environmentally friendly urban air mobility solutions.

Comparatively, the Harrier Jump Jet serves as a prominent example of a VTOL craft.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,422,578[+11*]

DEATHS

6,892,118[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story