Shenzhen, China witnesses a test run of a man-made flying saucer called 'iUFO'.

It can fly for 15 minutes at a height of 650 feet.

The Harrier Jump Jet serves as a comparable VTOL example.

A man-made flying saucer recently underwent a test run in Shenzhen, China, sparking intrigue among UFO enthusiasts.

Developed by Shenzhen UFO Technology, the innovative craft, known as the 'iUFO,' features a central pilot compartment surrounded by 12 propellers.

Boasting a transparent dome for a 360-degree view, the iUFO can reach heights of 650 feet and sustain flight for 15 minutes.

The project, which took three years to complete, aims to cater to tourism and entertainment purposes.

Essentially an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the iUFO exemplifies the advancements in electric propulsion and the demand for environmentally friendly urban air mobility solutions.

Comparatively, the Harrier Jump Jet serves as a prominent example of a VTOL craft.



