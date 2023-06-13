Monster Python's Terrifying Home Invasion Ends In Heroic Rescue

Giant 2.5m snake invades Australian home

Homeowners shocked by snake slithering through rooms

Expert assistance called to remove the formidable intruder

Picture this: It's almost midnight, and you're about to retire to bed when a bone-chilling sight freezes you in your tracks.

A colossal snake is gracefully slithering through the rooms of your home. The mere thought sends shivers down your spine.

Well, this horrifying scenario became a reality in Australia recently, as homeowners discovered a mammoth snake roaming their houses. Understandably terrified, they wasted no time in summoning expert assistance to deal with the formidable intruder.

In a post made by, Jeremy’s Reptile Relocations Townsville, they wrote “So do you call this a home intruder, or a home intruder deterrent?

What a 10 pm callout this was, a genuine 2.5m carpet python INSIDE a bushland beach home.

Owners believe it got inside from the roof down through an exposed fitting in the kitchen.

Although a great home invasion deterrent this fella had to go!”

Posted only a few days ago, this captivating story has garnered over 1000 likes and sparked a flurry of comments from engaged readers.

An individual wrote, 'I would be moving out!! It can have the house.' A second shared, 'Beautiful big healthy one.' A third posted, 'Wow!! It is beautiful but not a guest.' 'Aww, it's so pretty!!! Although, I probably wouldn't say that if it was my house!' expressed a fourth.



