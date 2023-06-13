Monster Python's Terrifying Home Invasion Ends In Heroic Rescue

- Giant 2.5m snake invades Australian home
Picture this: It's almost midnight, and you're about to retire to bed when a bone-chilling sight freezes you in your tracks.
A colossal snake is gracefully slithering through the rooms of your home. The mere thought sends shivers down your spine.
Well, this horrifying scenario became a reality in Australia recently, as homeowners discovered a mammoth snake roaming their houses. Understandably terrified, they wasted no time in summoning expert assistance to deal with the formidable intruder.
In a post made by, Jeremy’s Reptile Relocations Townsville, they wrote “So do you call this a home intruder, or a home intruder deterrent?
What a 10 pm callout this was, a genuine 2.5m carpet python INSIDE a bushland beach home.
Owners believe it got inside from the roof down through an exposed fitting in the kitchen.
Although a great home invasion deterrent this fella had to go!”
Posted only a few days ago, this captivating story has garnered over 1000 likes and sparked a flurry of comments from engaged readers.
An individual wrote, 'I would be moving out!! It can have the house.' A second shared, 'Beautiful big healthy one.' A third posted, 'Wow!! It is beautiful but not a guest.' 'Aww, it's so pretty!!! Although, I probably wouldn't say that if it was my house!' expressed a fourth.
