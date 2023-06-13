Netizens Captivated By Phunsukh Wangdu's Portable Flour Mill

Play

Talent can often manifest unexpectedly, bringing forth innovative ideas that capture our attention. Such is the case with a recently shared video on Twitter. In the video, a young man showcases his unique invention—an on-the-spot portable mill/grinder. With a weighing scale and raw chickpeas in hand, he grinds the chickpeas right before the customer's eyes.

The video, shared by Awanish Sharan on Twitter, has garnered attention for its practicality and ingenuity. Sharan's caption praises the innovation, stating that the young man brought this 'Atta Chakki Machine' (flour mill) to his home, impressing Sharan's mother.

This invention reflects a practical and intelligent approach, ensuring that consumers can have access to fresh and clean food. It serves as a reminder of the untapped creativity and resourcefulness that can bring forth remarkable solutions to everyday challenges. This video stands as a testament to the endless possibilities that lie within the human mind, waiting to be discovered and appreciated.