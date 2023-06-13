Rare White Dolphin Spotted Off California Coast: Breathtaking Pictures Inside

Rare white Risso's dolphin named Casper mesmerizes whale watchers in California.

Whale watchers in California had the privilege of witnessing a truly awe-inspiring moment as a one-of-a-kind Risso's dolphin made an appearance. This extraordinary creature, known as Casper, mesmerized the onlookers as it gracefully swam alongside their boat.

What sets Casper apart is its stunning white coloration, which is believed to be the result of either albinism or leucism, conditions that cause a reduction in the typical pigmentation of its species.

The Monterey Bay Whale Watch in California shared pictures of Casper recently. In a post, they also wrote, 'Casper sighting! Our All Day trip yesterday was delighted to spend time in the company of over 1,000 Risso's dolphins and among them was Casper the beloved all-white Risso! Any day spent in the company of this special individual is a good day in our book. In addition to Casper and the large Risso's pod, we also saw two other dolphin species, Pacific white-sided dolphins and Northern right whale dolphins, as well as the reliable Humpback whales!'

A few months ago, this post was shared and it has garnered nearly 1000 likes since then.

Additionally, it has sparked numerous comments and engagement from the online community.

An individual wrote, 'So beautiful.' A second added, 'Awesome day, love Casper.' 'Always love seeing Casper,' expressed a third.