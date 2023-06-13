Rescue Gone Rogue: Wild Crocodile's Surprise Attack Sends Shockwaves

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control rescues 10-foot crocodile from Florida pool

Homeowners shocked to find massive reptile in their pool

Swift response from rescue officials to remove the crocodile

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control in Florida successfully rescued a colossal 10-foot crocodile recently.

In the early hours of June 11, homeowners were astonished to find the enormous reptile leisurely lounging in their pool.

Promptly alerted, rescue officials swiftly arrived on the scene to extricate the crocodile from its unexpected aquatic escapade.

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control shared a video of the crocodile being taken out of the pool on Facebook. They wrote, “At 2 am Sunday, June 11, 2023 wildlife officials received a call from a homeowner in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90 about a MASSIVE 10ft American crocodile in their pool. Pesky Critters Wildlife Control trappers were dispatched to fulfill their role as FWC Crocodile Agents. Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after its massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck.”

Within 24 hours of being shared, this post garnered over 100 likes and attracted numerous comments from viewers captivated by the video.

An individual wrote, “Woah!!!!! You guys are awesome!' A second shared, 'Oh my god!!' A third posted, 'Great job helping this croc find his way back into his environment! Sometimes they get a little confused.'



