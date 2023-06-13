Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Viral Video Of Cat Watching His Song

Shah Rukh Khan's video of cat watching his movie goes viral.

SRK humorously responds, joking about dogs liking his films.

Fans appreciate his interaction, noting cats' judgment.

Shah Rukh Khan, the charismatic Bollywood superstar, continues to captivate not only his fans but also animals. A Twitter user named Tia Sri Irera recently shared an adorable video of her pet cat gazing at a phone playing the title track of Shah Rukh's popular movie Pathaan. Alongside the clip, she humorously wrote, 'Hi sir, I think my cat loves you.' The tweet quickly gained traction, catching the attention of Shah Rukh himself.

The actor retweeted the video, responding with humor, 'Give my love to the cat....now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!!' His playful remark garnered immense appreciation from fans, accumulating over 28,000 likes. Commenters shared their own anecdotes, with one noting that cats are the best judges of genuine people.

Even Amazon Prime Video joined in, referencing one of Shah Rukh's famous dialogues from Don 2 and stating, ' 'mujhe jungli billiyaan bohot pasand hai' became real.' This interaction highlights Shah Rukh Khan's willingness to engage with fans on social media, adding warmth and joy to their experiences.