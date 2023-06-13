Texas Beaches Overrun With Dead Fish Due To Excessive Heat

Millions of fish dead on Quintana Beach, Texas due to rising water temperature.

Warm water lacks oxygen, making it hard for fish to breathe and survive.

Summer trapping near shore leads to fish struggling to survive.

Millions of fish have tragically washed up dead on the shores of Quintana Beach in the US state of Texas. Officials have attributed this mass fish mortality to suffocation caused by a rise in water temperature. The Texas Wildlife Department has explained that warm water often lacks oxygen, making it difficult for fish to breathe and ultimately leading to their demise. Videos depicting the lifeless fish have quickly spread across social media platforms.

This occurrence, while distressing, is not uncommon during the summer season. The water near the shoreline tends to heat up faster compared to deeper ocean waters. As a result, fish can become trapped in the warmer waters near the shore, unable to navigate back to cooler depths. In their struggle to survive, some fish attempt to access oxygen by coming above the water's surface, while others seek refuge in shallower areas.

Since Friday, the influx of deceased fish along the Texas coast has continued. Authorities have been actively working to remove the fish and clean the affected beach area. Despite the regularity of such events, the loss of marine life serves as a somber reminder of the environmental challenges faced by aquatic ecosystems.