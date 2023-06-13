British Police Close Roads As It Deals With ongoing Serious Incident In Nottingham

British police are investigating an ongoing serious incident in Nottingham.

Several roads have been closed and the local tram system has been suspended.

The incident is causing disruption to local residents and businesses.

In the central English city of Nottingham, where a number of roads have been closed and the neighborhood tram system has been suspended, British police have stated that they are addressing an 'ongoing serious incident.'

Pictures shared on Twitter showed blue and white police tape blocking major thoroughfares and officers who appeared to be in a relaxed state. There were also National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers on the site, who coordinate the reaction of the police, ambulance, and fire services.

Six roads were closed, Nottinghamshire Police reported on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), adding that more information would be available soon.

'Officers are currently at an ongoing serious incident,' the police said.

The incident, according to the city's tram network, has forced it to halt operations until further notice.

Robert Jenrick, a local politician, tweeted that he was being kept informed of incidents before subsequently deleting it.