Adipurush Hype: Delhi And Mumbai Shows Sold Out, Tickets Reach ?2000

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, will be released in two days, but tickets are already selling quickly. According to a new source, several first-day-first-shows are selling out and tickets are selling for as much as $2,000 in major locations such as Delhi and Mumbai.

Adipurush is the big-budget film rendition of Ramayana, starring Prabhas. On June 16, the multilingual period saga will be released in 3D around the world. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

According to a Times Now article, some theatre seats are selling for $2,000 even for first-day events. PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka in Delhi is already sold out, as are 1800 tickets for PVR Select City Walk (Gold). Tickets as high as 1650 are available at PVR Gold Logix City Centre in Noida. For instance, The Flash tickets cost 1150 at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. Of fact, less upscale theaters may offer tickets for as little as $250.

Ticket prices in Mumbai start at 2000 for all shows at Maison PVR: Living Room, Luxe, Jio World Drive, and BKC. While Kolkata and Bangalore portray a similar picture, tickets in Chennai and Hyderabad are far less expensive.

Celebrities are donating tickets.

Ranbir recently declared that he would offer 10,000 Adipurush tickets to disadvantaged children. Taran Adarsh, a film trade expert, tweeted on Thursday, '#Xclusiv... Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 'Adipurush' tickets for underprivileged children.'

Later, Tollywood producer Abhishek Agarwal said that he will provide 10,000 Adipurush tickets. The tickets would be distributed to Telangana government schools, orphanages, and nursing homes.

When the teaser for Adipurush was published in October last year, it sparked outrage, including boycott demands, due to the representation of Hindu deities and the buzz cut worn by Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh. Adipurush was supposed to hit theaters on August 11, 2022, however, the date was pushed back until January 12, 2023. Raut recently told PTI that they used the extra time to develop the film's visual effects.