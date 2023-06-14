Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Vacation Vibe: Matching In Black For Family Time

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek were spotted in matching all-black ensembles.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of Bollywood's most adored couples.

Aaradhya looked stunning in a vibrant red gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of Bollywood's most adored couples. While the pair shares on social media on special occasions, they aren't very active on Instagram and rarely share glimpses into their daily lives. Fans frequently acquire their images and videos from the paparazzi. The paparazzi spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the Mumbai airport early Wednesday morning.

At Mumbai Airport, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan were observed.

Videos on social media show Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan exiting their car at Mumbai Airport. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek were spotted in matching all-black ensembles, Aaradhya looked stunning in a vibrant red gown! Abhishek strode forward, sporting a hoodie with the words 'Been through the fire,' loose track pants, and white sneakers. He was wearing a black backpack.

3 Aaradhya looked stunning in a vibrant red gown. 3 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek were spotted in matching all-black ensembles. 3 Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of Bollywood's most adored couples.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was seen in an all-black ensemble consisting of a comfortable hoodie, black leggings, and a beige handbag. She was seen walking beside her daughter Aaradhya, who was dressed in a red hoodie and black leggings. The family's destination is unknown, but we're guessing they're on vacation. We'll have to wait and see! Meanwhile, watch their footage from the Mumbai airport down below!

In other events, a video of Abhishek Bachchan dancing to Kajra Re went popular on Instagram yesterday. He danced to a popular tune with Nora Fatehi. The two have collaborated on Remo D'Souza's future film, provisionally titled Dancing Dad, and the footage appears to be from their wrap-up party. The video went viral, and Abhishek's dance moves captivated everyone for all the right reasons!