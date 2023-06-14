Javed Akhtar's Account: The Evening When Kangana Ranaut Paid Him A Visit

Javed Akhtar stated in court what transpired the night he met Kangana Ranaut at his home.

Kangana was called by Dr Agarwal who had a close relationship with her.

Javed claims Kangana was aware of the meeting's purpose.

Javed Akhtar, a lyricist-poet, stated in court what transpired the night he met Kangana Ranaut at his home. Kangana, he added, knew why she was called an 'politely' agreed to accompany her sister.

Javed Akhtar summoned Kangana Ranaut to his home in 2016 to counsel her on her public spat with Hrithik Roshan. Later that year, in a televised broadcast, she claimed that he had threatened her for coming out about the situation, prompting Javed to bring a defamation suit against her.

What Javed said in court

According to India Today, Javed testified at the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday that he did not know Kangana at the time. It was Dr. Ramesh Agrawal, a mutual friend. who wanted to advise Kangana on what to do about her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

Javed said, 'It is true that I did not know Kangana and I have nothing to do with the ongoing controversy with Hrithik. But Kangana was called by Dr Agarwal who had a close relationship with her. He could call her and insist on her to meet.'

He added, 'It is true to say that Kangana was not ready to listen to my words and she left the house with her elder sister Rangoli. It is not true to say that she was upset with my statement despite politely coming for the meeting.'

Javed claims Kangana was aware of the meeting's purpose.

In court, Javed was asked if Kangana and her sister Rangoli came to his residence 'obediently'. According to PTI, he replied, 'You expect obedience from Kangana, but it is not called obedience, but the possibility for something... some kind of solution.' They arrived at my house in physical actuality, but obedience is merely a mental concept.'

I informed her of the agenda for the call-in meeting. 'I didn't call her to talk about the weather, the political situation, or the 2016 election in America,' he explained. He stated that, while he did not know Kangana personally, he had always admired her work as a performer, but he shifted the subject during the encounter once he realized she was not going to listen to him.

Kangana stated during the interview

Kangana claimed in an interview with a news channel in 2020 after Rajput's death that Akhtar asked her to apologize to co-star Hrithik Roshan, who filed a lawsuit against her in 2016 seeking an apology after a public spat over a statement about their alleged relationship. 'Once, Javed Akhtar summoned me to his home and told me that Rakesh Roshan (Hrithik Roshan's father) and his family are very powerful people.' You will have nowhere to go if you do not apologize to them. They will put you in jail, and eventually, your only option will be destroyed... you will commit suicide. These were his exact words. He yelled and screamed at me. I was shaking in his house,' Kangana had told the news channel.

Javed told the court, “Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie.”