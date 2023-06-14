Priyanka Chopra's Travel Diary: Train Delights In Liverpool With Nick Jonas

Priyanka enjoys updating her Instagram followers on both her professional and personal life.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys updating her Instagram followers on both her professional and personal life. As much as she enjoys sharing snippets of her professional life, she also occasionally offers glimpses of her personal life with her husband Nick Jonas, and their 1-year-old daughter Malti Marie! The actress has had a hectic few months with back-to-back films and appears to have opted to take a little break from work. She traveled to Liverpool with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti, mother Madhu Chopra, and in-laws. Priyanka posted photos on Instagram, and they're simply too cute!

Priyanka Chopra's first Instagram post shows her sitting next to her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress is seen pouting and wearing a cap, while Nick takes a picture while they are on a boat excursion. Priyanka is seen posing with her friend Tamanna Dutt in the next photo. The next image is a sweet one of Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie sitting on a small white chair and opening a green pocketbook. She looks adorable in a pink outfit. Nick, Priyanka, and their family skipped flying in favor of a train excursion, and the next photo shows them at the station. Priyanka is spotted with a baby.

The image below shows Priyanka showing Malti the gorgeous sights from the train window. The next two photos show Malti admiring the scenery from the train's massive windows. Malti is seen enjoying herself in a small pool in another photo, and she is seen holding her father Nick's hand as she walks to the car in the next. The final image from their Liverpool trip was of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, cheerfully posing together. Priyanka captioned the photos, 'Magic #family.' Nick Jonas responded with a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra's professional life

Priyanka Chopra was most recently seen in the Russo Brothers' Citadel and the romantic comedy Love Again. She is presently working on her next film, Heads Of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.