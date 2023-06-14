Ram Charan And Upasana: Anniversary Reflections On Pregnancy, Parenting, And More

Ram Charan and Upasana are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

The couple are all excited to welcome their baby next month.

They complement each other perfectly and are a match made in heaven.

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of Tollywood's most desired couples. Both professionally and personally, they complement each other perfectly and are a match made in heaven. Since their marriage in 2012, the couple has set goals for their relationship and profession. It's been 11 years since they married, and what a rewarding trip it's been. Yes, it is the couple's eleventh wedding anniversary.

3 They complement each other perfectly and are a match made in heaven. 3 Ram Charan and Upasana are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary. 3 The couple are all excited to welcome their baby next month.

Ram Charan and Upasana revealed their intention to start a family after celebrating their tenth-anniversary last year. After ten years of marriage, the couple announced in December that they are all ready to become parents. The couple is overjoyed about their new beginnings and has been savoring every minute.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela announced their first child together on December 12. The couple's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni, made the announcement in an official statement.

The popular pair has stated on numerous occasions that they do not want children, thus the pregnancy announcement has made their family and fans quite pleased. And, while the couple is ecstatic to have their kid next month, they are making every effort to spend time together. Their mushy photos, papped airport photos, and Upasana's baby belly all go viral in minutes, reaching millions. The star's wife is currently eight months pregnant and due to give birth next month. The RRR actor and his wife will be delivering their firstborn in India at her parental-owned Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Today marks the power couple's 11th wedding anniversary, and here are a few comments from them about pregnancy, societal pressure, parenthood, and more as they prepare to welcome their first child next month.

Check out these 5 Ram Charan and Upasana anniversary quotes:

Ram Charan is thrilled to be a parent.

Ram Charan is ecstatic to meet his child. He acknowledged his joy at becoming a father in an interview, saying, 'We are really happy and we are doing well in our lives, personally and professionally.' We began to see life in a different light. It's a wonderful feeling to welcome a new member into our family. My parents are overjoyed to receive a new member, and this time it's not a dog.'

Ram Charan is overjoyed to be a parent. During an event, he referred to his wife as a lucky mascot, and the 5-and-a-half-month-old baby within her is even more fortunate for me.

After ten years of marriage, a late pregnancy occurs.

Upasana revealed that she became pregnant ten years after marrying Ram Charan. 'I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted us to,' she stated. So, ten years after our marriage, we made the decision to have a child now, and I believe it is the perfect moment because both of us are thriving, both of us are financially stable, and we can care for our children on our own.'





Social pressure to have children

They, like every married couple, faced societal pressure to have children, but they refused to let it impact them. She explained that getting pregnant after so many years of marriage was a collective decision. 'It was our mutual decision,' she stated. We didn't let the pressure get to us as a marriage, whether it was from society, our family, or strangers. That speaks a lot about our relationship and how we intend to raise our child.'

Motherhood and work

She talked about how it's a common fallacy that pregnancy and motherhood can't coexist with a career. Upasana, an entrepreneur and the Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Foundation stated, 'I think pregnancy has to be a celebration and I have been enjoying this journey as you can see am jet-setting around the world and I'm trying to redefine it for myself, and my doctor has given me a plan where I have to think about what I eat, eat nutritious food and not for two but for me.' So I can still fit into my clothes, and I'm not wearing as many pregnant things as I used to...That makes me really happy. It's been a fantastic journey.'

Accept motherhood

Upasana is proud of her decision to become a mother, and she is prepared. The star wife marked her first Mother's Day with a photo of her baby bulge and the caption, 'I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being.'

There was a time when the unmarried didn't want to have children. In a conversation with Sadhguru, she urged him to persuade her mother-in-law, Ram Charan's mother, that she did not want children.

Concerning their love story

The love tale of Ram Charan and Upasana is wonderful and makes you believe in soul mates. They originally met through mutual pals throughout their undergraduate years. The two are also reported to have opposing personalities; although Ram Charan prefers his alone time, Upasana is an extrovert, and the two opposites eventually ended up attracting each other. Their friendship quickly grew into love, and they began dating in 2009. And on December 11, 2011, as the actor was enjoying the success of his film Maghadheera, he proposed to his lady love. A few months later, on June 14, 2012, they married in a grand South Indian traditional wedding.