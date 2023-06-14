Shweta Tiwari: Net Worth 2023 And Key Highlights Of Her Life And Career

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known actress in the entertainment and showbiz industries.

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known actress in the entertainment and showbiz industries. The gifted actress predominantly works in the Hindi cinema and television industries. The diva has been in a number of performances throughout the years and has wowed audiences with her acting abilities. Shweta, in addition to her acting abilities, frequently makes headlines for the breathtaking photos she posts on social media. Her photoshoots quickly go viral after they are uploaded.

Many people regard the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress as a role model. Although the actress is very famous today, she has had her share of personal and professional difficulties. The single mother is doing an excellent job raising two children on her own. Palak Tiwari, her daughter, has already made a name for herself. Shweta's successful profession, lifestyle, and attitude demonstrate that hard effort is the path to success and can inspire many. Let's look at the actress's net worth, income sources, properties, career, and more.

2023 Shweta Tiwari Net Worth

Shweta Tiwari has been in the profession for a long time, and she is widely regarded as one of the most bankable senior actresses. Shweta's net worth is Rs 81 crore, or $11 million US, according to MensXP. Continue reading to learn about her net worth rise over time and her source of income.

Shweta Tiwari Net Worth Growth

Shweta Tiwari has had a successful career in the entertainment industry which contributed to the growth of her net worth.

Net Worth in 2021:$5 Million

Net Worth in 2022:$7 Million

Net Worth in 2023: $11 Million

Shweta Tiwari's Childhood

When she was a child, the actress relocated to Mumbai with her family. She finished her education in the city and had always wanted to be an actress. After completing her commerce degree, she began auditioning for various TV shows. She made her television debut in a Doordarshan program in 1999. Many people may be surprised to learn that Shweta Tiwari landed her first job when she was just 12 years old. A travel agency employed her and paid her Rs.500 per month.





Shweta Tiwari's Income Source

Acting is Shweta Tiwari's principal source of income. Aside from TV series, the actress has appeared in a number of Hindi films. Shweta's monthly salary exceeds Rs.60 lakhs, and her annual income exceeds Rs.10 crores, according to the MensXp article. According to reports, she charges anything between Rs.3 lakhs and Rs.5 lakhs for every episode of her TV series. Aside from TV shows and movies, she earns money through brand marketing, modeling, and television advertising. Shweta is a well-known face in television ads. Her brand sponsorship payments are also quite expensive.

Shweta Tiwari: Automobile Collection

Shweta Tiwari leads a lavish lifestyle, and her automobile collection will astound you. She has two premium vehicles: a BMW 730 Ld from the 7 series valued Rs.1.38 crores, an Audi A4 at Rs. 47.60 lakhs, and a Hyundai Santro worth Rs. 6 lakhs.

Hyundai Santro

Audi A4

BMW 7 Series 730 Ld

Shweta Tiwari's Dating and Married Life

Shweta Tiwari is not in a relationship and is parenting her children alone as of 2023. She has been married twice before, but due to marital problems, she divorced both of her husbands. Shweta married her first spouse, Bhojpuri actor, director, and producer Raja Chaudhary, in 1999. She met him through a mutual friend. Before getting married, the couple dated for a few months. Palak Tiwari, their daughter, was born in 2000. The pair began having marital troubles in 2006 and eventually divorced in 2007. In 2012, they divorced.

According to reports, the actress dated her Kasautii Zindagi Kay co-star Cezanne Khan for a short time. While Shweta has rejected the rumors, Cezanne Khan has previously stated in the media, 'Shweta was my first and last mistake.' Later, on the sets of Jaane Kya Baat Hui, the actress met Abhinav Kohli and the two became friends. After some time had passed, they began dating. The couple dated for three years before marrying on July 13, 2013. Reyansh Kohli, the couple's son, was born. Shweta was handed custody of Reyansh in 2021.

Shweta Tiwari: Real Estate

Shweta Tiwari lives in a highrise in Kandivali, Mumbai. In her social media posts, she frequently shows off her lovely expensive home. Her residence is lavishly decorated. The actress's home is stunning, with everything from a vast white and silver living room with indoor plants to rustic wooden furnishings. She lives with her children and parents.





Shweta Tiwari: Professional

Shweta is a well-known name in the community. The actress has always aspired to work in show business. She made her television debut in the Doordarshan show Kaleerein in 1999. She was then featured on DD Metro's Ane Wala Pal. Shweta Tiwari's breakthrough came when she played Prerna in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which aired for about 8 years. She has appeared in television shows such as Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Baal Veer, and Begusarai. Shweta has appeared on reality series such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in addition to TV shows. In 2010, she won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4 after competing in it. She is also tested her skills on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. At present, the actress is winning hearts with her performance in Main Hoon Aparajita.