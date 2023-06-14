Vijay Varma Opens Up About Love Life

Vijay Varma hints at love in his life but remains tight-lipped about Tamannaah Bhatia rumors

In a recent interview, actor Vijay Varma briefly discussed his personal life, revealing that he has experienced a great deal of love. His remarks come shortly after actor Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed rumors of her relationship with Vijay.

However, unlike Tamannaah, Vijay chose not to mention any names and emphasized that he prefers to let his work speak for itself rather than focusing on his personal life.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sparked dating rumors when a video of them allegedly sharing a kiss at a New Year Party in Goa circulated on social media.

Despite the speculation, both actors remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. In a previous interview, Vijay's friend, actor Gulshan Devaiah, had addressed the media, “Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there between them but what is it I don’t know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something.”

During a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, Vijay was questioned about the curiosity surrounding his personal life. In response, he shared “You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love in my life right now. And I’m happy.”

When questioned about his inclination towards keeping his personal life private, Vijay Varma explained that he believes in allowing his work to be the focus of attention rather than his personal affairs. He emphasized the importance of letting his professional achievements and performances speak for themselves.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah shared a few days ago, 'Both of us, as actors and as people, and that is one thing we got along on, when someone just lets you be, without trying to tweak anything which is not in your comfort. If I would do it a certain way, he would let me shine, he would let me do what I want to do. He would be like, ‘ok, let me take a tip or two,’ and I do the same for him. When there are two fully-evolved people, I don’t think you need to direct them. We both live our lives, we don’t need to tell each other what to do. I feel that respect is so unspoken.”

Vijay is set to appear in Lust Stories 2, an upcoming anthology film on Netflix, alongside Tamannaah. Tamannaah revealed that their love story started during the filming of Lust Stories 2.

