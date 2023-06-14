Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, And Varun Sharma Return In 'Fukrey 3'

Fukrey 3 was supposed to hit theaters in September.

It was postponed due to a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Ali Fazal will not be joining the cast this time.

Fukrey 3's official release date has been set, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma.

Fukrey 3 was supposed to hit theaters in September, however, it was postponed due to a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. As a result, they chose to release the movie in November.

Earlier yesterday, it was announced that the third sequel to Fukrey has been postponed yet again, with a new release date of December in mind.

The same night, Pankaj Tripathi and the film's producers, Excel Entertainment, announced the film's official release date. Specifically, December 1st.

Pankaj dropped a brief tidbit that hinted to the prior two parts. The video also provided a quick introduction to the Jugaadu boys' character in Fukrey 3.

The video's caption said, 'Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec, 2023 at cinemas near you #Fukrey3.'

This time around, Pankaj, Pulkit, Varun, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha star in Fukrey 3. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, who appeared in the previous two films, will not be joining the cast this time, according to the Bollywood report.



