Latest Prices Of Honda Civic In Pakistan

Stylish design with modern front grille.

Daytime running lights with auto-off timer.

Standard/Oriel: Halogen projector headlamps; RS: LED headlamps.

The Honda Civic is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. It typically offers a comfortable ride, spacious interior, and a range of advanced safety features. The Civic has a reputation for being a well-rounded vehicle that appeals to a wide range of drivers, from individuals and small families to commuters and enthusiasts.

Honda Civic Exterior

The Honda Civic 2023 showcases a stylish design with a modern front grille, and the front of the car features daytime running lights that automatically turn off after a certain time. The Standard and Oriel variants are equipped with Halogen projector headlamps, while the RS variant boasts LED headlamps. The Civic RS also offers additional features like auto headlights, auto headlight adjustment, and auto high beam. Furthermore, the RS variant stands out with front fog lights and a panoramic sunroof, which are not available in the base variants. All variants include standard features such as one-touch lane winker, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, lens-type tail lamps, electrically adjustable door mirrors, and remote retractable mirrors.

Honda Civic Interior

The Standard and Oriel variants of the Honda Civic 2023 feature electric power steering wrapped in urethane, while the RS variant offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel. All variants come with a steering wheel that has tilt and telescopic adjustment and steering switches. The car is equipped with a 7-inch TFT multi-information instrument display behind the steering. The seats are wrapped in high-grade fabric and offer height adjustment and back pockets. Front and rear armrests with cup holders provide convenience. Other features include power windows, power door locks, interior lighting, a front USB port, trunk lid lining, a self-opening trunk, and a trunk hinge cover. The Civic Standard and Oriel variants come with a 7-inch MP5 touch screen and 4 speakers, while the Civic RS variant offers a 9-inch Android-based entertainment system with navigation, front camera support, dynamic rear camera support, and a webcam. Dual auto Aircon air conditioning with rear ventilation ensures comfortable cabin temperature control.

Civic 2023 Engine

Variant Engine Maximum Output Maximum Torque Transmission Civic Standard/Oriel 1498cc DOHC dual VTC 95/5500-6000 kW/rpm 180/1700-4500 Nm/rpm M-CVT Civic RS 1498cc DOHC dual VTEC 131/6000 kW/rpm 131/6000 Nm/rpm LL-CVT







