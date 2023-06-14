Latest Prices Of KIA Picanto In Pakistan

KIA Picanto 2023 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

The KIA Picanto is a popular compact car produced by KIA Motors.

Picanto typically offers a range of petrol engines with varying power outputs.

The KIA Picanto is a popular compact car produced by the South Korean automaker KIA Motors. The KIA Picanto is known for its compact size, making it ideal for urban driving and maneuvering through tight spaces. It offers seating for up to five passengers, although the rear seats may be more comfortable for two adults rather than three. The interior is designed to maximize space and comfort, considering the vehicle's small dimensions.

In terms of engine options, the Picanto typically offers a range of petrol engines with varying power outputs. The exact engine options and specifications may differ depending on the market and model year. The Picanto usually provides good fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

KIA Picanto 2023 Price in Pakistan:

The ex-factory price of KIA Picanto 1.0 MT is Rs3,350,000.

The ex-factory price of KIA Picanto 1.0 AT is Rs3,625,000.

Kia Picanto Exterior 2023:

The 2023 Kia Picanto has a compact design with a distinctive black mesh and chrome-outlined tiger-nose grille. The front end showcases multi-focus reflector headlamps with daytime running lights. At the rear, the Picanto is equipped with rear combination lamps and a rear screen wiper. The car features a purposeful spoiler at the back and a defogger on the rear screen. The side mirrors of the Picanto are electrically adjustable and heated.

Kia Picanto Interior 2023:

The 2023 Kia Picanto offers comfortable interior space for five passengers. The car has motor-driven power steering with electronic power steering and a two-spoked design. The steering is tilt-adjustable and includes trip meter steering control. The instrument cluster displays a tachometer, trip computer, and manual transmission shift indicator. The rear seats feature headrests, seatbelts for all three passengers, and ISOFIX availability for child seats. Standard features include an MP3 integrated with radio, AUX and USB ports, digital clock, Bluetooth audio, and call function. Both variants of the Picanto come with four speakers for a satisfactory audio experience, and a 9-inch LCD player is available as an optional feature. Other standard features consist of cupholders, assist grips, a 12-volt interior accessory socket, an ashtray, and a sunglasses holder. Lamps are available in the overhead console, gear clutch foot, glovebox, luggage area, and front passenger foot area. The Picanto has a luggage box under the front passenger's seat, and the rear seats can split 60/40 to provide additional storage space. The Picanto supports folding-type keyless entry and includes an immobilizer for security. It has central door locking, a burglar alarm, and a security system. The front seats are equipped with airbags, and the car features a manual air conditioning heating system. The car is equipped with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to enhance driving ease and safety.

Kia Picanto Engine 2023:

Model: Kia Picanto 2023 Engine: 998cc MPI Inline 3-Cylinder Gasoline Power: 69/6,200 hp/rpm Torque: 9.6/3,500 Nm/rpm Emissions Standard: Euro 2 Compliant

As for features, the KIA Picanto often comes equipped with modern amenities such as touchscreen infotainment systems, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Higher trim levels may offer additional features such as a rearview camera, automatic climate control, and advanced safety features like forward collision warning and lane-keeping assist. However, it's important to note that specific features and options can vary based on the model year, trim level, and regional specifications.