During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Margot Robbie expressed her fondness for Barbie and her desire to fulfill a lifelong dream related to the iconic doll in the upcoming Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig.

Robbie, who is known for her role in Suicide Squad, enthusiastically told the director, 'I'll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let's do that.' However, she had one special request related to her personal dream.

The actress pleaded with Gerwig, saying, 'Please, please, please, can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool because that is my goal in life.'

Gerwig granted Robbie's wish, as evidenced by the Barbie trailer, where Robbie can be seen joyfully sliding down from the slide.