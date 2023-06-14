Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Dating Again

Camila Cabello has reportedly entered the dating scene again .

She has moved on following her attempt to reignite her relationship with Shawn.

They had given their relationship another chance.

Camila Cabello has reportedly entered the dating scene again shortly after her rekindled romance with Shawn Mendes came to an end.

The singer of 'Bam Bam' has moved on following her recent attempt to reignite her relationship with 'Treat You Better' singer Shawn Mendes.

This news comes just days after Cabello and Mendes had once again decided to go their separate ways, following a brief reunion six weeks prior.

A source close to the former couple shared that they had given their relationship another chance to see if it would work out this time, but ultimately realized that they were not meant to be together.

'After reconnecting, Shawn and Camila decided to test the waters again,' the insider revealed. 'However, they have now ended it as they realized it was probably a mistake to give their relationship another shot.'

The source emphasized that the initial breakup between Cabello and Mendes happened for a reason, and both parties now acknowledge that they are not well-suited for each other romantically.

'It's clear to both of them that they are not right for each other in a romantic sense, and they are ready to move on,' the source shared.

The pair, who gained attention for their public displays of affection at Coachella 2023, were seen sharing kisses and were spotted together on multiple occasions, displaying signs of intimacy.