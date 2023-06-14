Drake's New summer Song Has Delighted His Fans

Drake is featured on J Hus's new single, "Who Told You."

Drake has once again made headlines as he is featured on J Hus's sizzling new single, 'Who Told You,' igniting a frenzy on the internet.

According to the insider, the London-based rapper shares a special connection with the Grammy winner. Drake had uplifted J Hus during a 2019 London show by inviting him onstage after the latter's release from prison on a knife possession charge.

The song kicks off with J Hus rapping, 'Who told you, bad man, don't dance?' This comes as a follow-up to his track 'It's Crazy,' released last month after a three-year hiatus.

Drake joins in the second verse with the lyrics, 'Let me hold your controlla, I'm not one of the controllin' guys. I want you to touch road with the girlsdem and socialize.'

On social media, fans are ecstatic and hailing the song as a 'new summer hit.' One fan exclaimed, 'J Hus officially saved summer,' while another cheered, 'J Hus just dropped the song of the summer!!'

In other news, Drake found himself in an embarrassing situation when his card was declined during a livestream event where he planned to give a fan $500. The Grammy winner was collaborating with the betting company Stake, promising to distribute $1 million to fans during the livestream. However, his card failed to process the transaction, leading Drake to exclaim to rapper Lil Yachty, who was also present, 'Bro! Embarrassing.'