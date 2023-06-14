Emily Blunt Says Meryl Streep Terrified Her In The Devil Wears Prada

Emily Blunt reflected on Meryl Streep's performance in The Devil Wears Prada.

The acclaimed actress embraced Method acting for the first time.

Streep's Method acting never made her feel intimidated.

Emily Blunt reflected on Meryl Streep's performance in The Devil Wears Prada, recalling how the acclaimed actress embraced Method acting for the first time, both on and off set, to portray the character of Miranda.

Blunt described Streep as amazing but also terrifying in the film. Streep had shared that it was one of her initial experiences with Method acting, but the approach made her miserable while playing the demanding role of Miranda, an Anna Wintour-inspired fashion magazine editor known for mistreating her employees in her quest for perfection.

Blunt revealed that she, too, felt miserable during the filming process and isolated herself from the rest of the cast to fully immerse herself in her character.

She expressed feeling depressed in her trailer while hearing her co-stars having a good time. Blunt jokingly commented that it was the price she paid for playing the boss and decided it would be her last attempt at Method acting.

Blunt acknowledged that Streep, known for her gregarious and fun nature, found it challenging to detach herself from the set's atmosphere.

While she was approachable and willing to listen to funny anecdotes, Blunt felt that it may not have been the most enjoyable experience for Streep to remain in character throughout the filming process.

On the other hand, Anne Hathaway, another co-star in the film, had a different perspective. Hathaway mentioned that Streep's Method acting never made her feel intimidated. She appreciated the dedication Streep put into creating a sense of fear for her character and believed that Streep was also looking out for her well-being on set.