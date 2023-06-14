First F-bomb In 'Star Wars' Stopped By Disney In 'Andor'

Star Wars series "Andor" had a scene planned to break the franchise's F-bomb.

The line was changed to "Fight the empire!"

Disney refused to approve the original version.

Director Benjamin Caron revealed that the Star Wars series 'Andor' had a scene planned to break the franchise's F-bomb rule, but Disney ultimately vetoed it.

The scene involved Cassian's late adoptive mother, Maarva, delivering an impassioned speech that concluded with the phrase, '** the Empire!' However, the line was changed to 'Fight the empire!' after Disney refused to approve the original version.

Caron recalled discussing the matter with Tony Gilroy, expressing concerns about whether they would be allowed to proceed with the line.

Caron explained that he had gone to great lengths to obtain permission, even writing a legal brief to the studio in an attempt to convince them. He presented arguments regarding the economic viability and creative merit of including the slang phrase, but Disney ultimately stood firm on their decision.

In another interview, actor Diego Luna, who portrays the lead character in 'Andor,' discussed the secretive nature of his audition for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna revealed that he was asked by his agent to meet someone for a project that couldn't be discussed over the phone.

The meeting took place in an empty restaurant, where he spent four hours with director Gareth Edwards, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a spy-thriller film.

Both insights provide glimpses into the behind-the-scenes experiences and decisions surrounding the making of the Star Wars series 'Andor' and Luna's involvement in the Rogue One film.