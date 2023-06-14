Harrison Ford is the legendary actor renowned for his portrayal of Indiana Jones.

He has a net worth exceeding $300 million.

His motivation for entering the acting was not driven by a desire for wealth and fame.

Harrison Ford, the legendary actor renowned for his portrayal of Indiana Jones, has a net worth exceeding $300 million.

However, Ford insists that his motivation for entering the acting profession was not driven by a desire for wealth and fame.

In an interview with People, Ford stated, 'No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous. I just wanted to be an actor.'

This statement comes ahead of the release of his upcoming film, 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny,' scheduled for June 30. The highly anticipated sequel is projected to generate over $300 million at the box office. Ford's salary for the film is estimated to range from $25 million to $65 million.

In addition to his involvement in the Indiana Jones franchise, Ford has also made notable contributions to the Star Wars films and is currently part of the series 'Shrinking.' Furthermore, he is married to Calista Flockhart, known for her role in the television series 'Ally McBeal.'