Jessica White Addresses Painful Divorce From Nick Cannon

Jessica White, who recently divorced Nick Cannon.

Instagram user seeks more respect and better relationships.

She prayed for Cannon's fair treatment and questioned the relationship's necessity.

Nearly three years after their divorce, Jessica White reflected on her tragic split with Nick Cannon while discussing how she overcame it. After being unable to contact the television presenter directly, the model turned to Instagram to send him a message, as reported by the source.

'I know you're upset about the show but after eight years I can't stand when things catch you off guard,' White penned in her lengthy note, 'and I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements.'

While said that she gave Cannon 'eight ride or die years,' all while 'praying' that he'd 'see me the way I deserved,” adding, 'I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you'd see me and love me the way that I loved you.”

“Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship,' the model, who started dating Cannon in 2015, continued. 'I walked away with more questions than anything, I don't know till this day really why current things had to happen.'

She went on to disclose to the “world” that she 'didn't always feel good, like [Cannon] was proud to have me as a partner,” before adding, 'I'm so happy I can say that now and still know how awesome I am.'

'I'm proud I can say the truth and how I'm healthy emotionally and wouldn't change my insane insecurities that I prayed off my life,” she said before noting that she had those insecurities ways before she started dating Cannon.

She said that she felt as if Cannon 'always put the other women on a pedestal,' which made her feel 'beyond unstable.'

Lastly, she revealed that the reason for opening up about their breakup almost after three years, saying, 'because I'm going to move on from public shame [that] has been over my life since I was at the top of my game in fashion.'

'I know the truth now about just how much healing I needed and God has taken my hurt I'm not ashamed by being beautiful and successful and not being loved with care throughout my life because there's big big love coming to me that will fill up my memories with joy,' she wrote.

'God will get the glory out of my broken past not shame nor sadness. The truth is NC and I were both beautifully broken when we were children and didn't know how to love each other. Instead we hurt each other.'