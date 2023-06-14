Jonnie Irwin Opens Up About His Painful Cancer Treatment

Jonnie Irwin faced challenging experience during overseas cancer treatment.

Jonnie Irwin has candidly discussed the challenging experience he faced during overseas cancer treatment.

Diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, the 49-year-old is bravely battling the disease, which has now spread to his brain.

In an interview, Jonnie shared that he recently traveled to Turkey for treatment but now faces liver damage as a result of the procedure. The cancer has affected a part of his liver that cannot be operated on, posing a significant hurdle in fighting the disease elsewhere.

Despite this setback, Jonnie remains resolute, stating that he will do his best to stall its progression.

The television host also revealed that he is currently enduring pain due to his cancer and acknowledged that he may not be the most pleasant company during those times.

Jonnie is a father to three sons, Rex (three years old) and twins Rafa and Corma (two years old), whom he shares with his wife, Jessica Holmes.

Maintaining a positive outlook at home, Jonnie expressed that he remains uncertain about how much time he has left. His determination to make the most of each day underscores his strength and resilience in the face of a challenging battle.