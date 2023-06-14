Kristen Stewart Provides An Update On Her Future Career Goals

Kristen Stewart revealed her plans to collaborate with her fiancée.

They are currently in the process of writing a stoner girl comedy.

She is preparing for her directorial debut with "The Chronology of Water."

Kristen Stewart revealed her plans to collaborate with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, on a comedy film script.

The Twilight star shared that they are currently in the process of writing a stoner girl comedy, which they find incredibly silly and believe others will enjoy. Stewart mentioned that their producer is their best friend, which inspired them to start a company together.

Expressing her thoughts on the matter, the Oscar-nominated actor expressed how she had previously worked with people she neither knew nor liked, and that experience had been valuable but also frustrating.

In addition to her writing endeavors, the 33-year-old is preparing for her directorial debut with 'The Chronology of Water,' based on Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir. The film will star Imogen Poots and is being produced by Ridley Scott.

Lately, Stewart admitted feeling apprehensive about taking on significant projects, as she finds the hierarchical nature of the industry uncomfortable.

She expressed a desire to create a Cassavetes-style film, emphasizing her preference for a small, student film-like approach, even if it takes several years to complete.