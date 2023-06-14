Luke Bryan Supports Katy Perry Amid Backlash She's Been Facing

Luke Bryan has come to the defense of Katy Perry.

Luke Bryan has come to the defense of Katy Perry amid the backlash she has faced from viewers of 'American Idol.'

In an interview, Bryan spoke out in support of his fellow judge.

Perry has been a judge on 'American Idol' since its revival in 2018 and has received criticism for her past comments towards contestants, resulting in boos from fans and critics alike.

Bryan acknowledged that Perry has dealt with such scrutiny throughout her career and emphasized that as judges, they are evaluating young talents who have captured the hearts of viewers.

While admitting that judges can sometimes be set up for backlash, Bryan expressed that he and his fellow judges approach their roles with the best intentions.

He acknowledged the vocal nature of social media but considered the criticism unwarranted, stating that Perry is often targeted for simply trying to have fun while making a TV show.

Bryan also shared his admiration for Perry, recognizing the magnitude of the scrutiny she has faced throughout her career. In conclusion, he expressed appreciation for her ability to handle such pressure on a large scale.

Overall, Bryan's comments highlighted his support for Perry and his understanding of the challenges and criticism that come with being a judge on a popular talent show like 'American Idol.'