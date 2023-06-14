Lupita Nyong’o Wears This Unique Costume Designed By Pakistani Artist

Lupita Nyong'o attended the Tony Awards with a gorgeous tuxedo and breastplate.

Lupita Nyong'o attended the Tony Awards with a gorgeous tuxedo and breastplate. She posted photos of the silver breastplate constructed for her by Yale college friend and artist Misha Japanwala on Instagram, calling it an 'out of body experience' in the post.

“Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and molded of my body.”

In discussing the relevance of body art, Nyong'o cited Japanwala's description of how her artistry is intended to help women destigmatize shame and love themselves for who they are.

She writes, 'The word ‘beghairat’ (translation: shameless) has become an anchor in my practice; thousands of people have used it to describe me and the work I create, in an effort to insult and shame me into silence. In reclaiming the word and understanding that the rejection of others’ narrow definitions of shame is one of the most powerful tools for liberation, I’ve come to deeply appreciate and respect what living a life of shamelessness truly means. My craft pertains to documenting our existence in the most truthful way I possibly can — I change nothing about the body and how it looks.I think that act of surrendering and allowing our bodies to simply be, is such a beautiful and powerful thing.'”

Nyong'o also uploaded a video of her look for the Tony Awards, when she celebrated her best friend Saheem Ali's nomination for 'Fat Ham'.

Lyongo also revealed the henna artist Sabeen, whom she met in Karachi at Japanwala's wedding, had drawn on her shaved head.



