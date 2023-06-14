Paul McCartney Announces Release Of AI-Generated Beatles Song This Year

Paul McCartney reveals use of AI in creating "the final Beatles record"

AI used to separate different elements for enhanced editing control

Song in question is a 1978 track titled "Now and Then" written by John Lennon

Paul McCartney, a member of the iconic band The Beatles, revealed in an interview with Radio 4's Best of Today that he utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to create what he refers to as 'the final Beatles record.'

McCartney, aged 80, disclosed that the AI technology enabled him to extract the vocals of the late John Lennon, who tragically passed away in December 1980 at the age of 40.

By working with an old demo, McCartney and the team were able to purify Lennon's voice using AI and proceed with the mixing process, allowing for creative flexibility. The finished song is set to be released later this year.

Paul McCartney mentioned that director Peter Jackson also utilized a similar technique in the 2021 documentary series 'The Beatles: Get Back,' which focused on the creation of the band's significant 1970 album, 'Let It Be.' McCartney explained that Jackson used AI to separate different elements, such as vocals and instruments, allowing for enhanced control in the editing process.

Although no specific details were provided regarding the release of the AI-generated Beatles record, the BBC reported that the song in question is a 1978 track called 'Now and Then,' written by John Lennon. Lennon had recorded the song on a boombox shortly before his untimely death, and it was later given to McCartney by Yoko Ono, Lennon's widow, on a cassette labeled 'For Paul.'